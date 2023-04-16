Cwm LLC Raises Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 19,356.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 337,966 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $24,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after buying an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after buying an additional 704,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $61.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

