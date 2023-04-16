Cwm LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $511.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.46 and its 200 day moving average is $507.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

