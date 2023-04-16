Cwm LLC Sells 4,972 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $6,721,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $463.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.25 and its 200 day moving average is $416.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $522.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 289.39, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.72.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

