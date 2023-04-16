Cwm LLC Sells 9,398 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,531,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

