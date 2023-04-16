D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 42,621 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 291,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,995,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

DHI stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

