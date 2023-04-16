Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $138.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -420.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,777 shares of company stock worth $47,227,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.