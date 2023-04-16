David Frank Tilston Sells 10,000 Shares of EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI) Stock

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Rating) insider David Frank Tilston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.82), for a total value of £6,600 ($8,173.37).
EnSilica Trading Up 1.5 %
LON ENSI opened at GBX 67 ($0.83) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.17. EnSilica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.40 ($1.47). The stock has a market cap of £52.34 million and a PE ratio of 6,700.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76.
About EnSilica
