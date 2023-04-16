Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,882.00

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,882 ($48.07) and last traded at GBX 3,748 ($46.41), with a volume of 2011503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,776 ($34.38).

DPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.29) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($56.97) to GBX 4,000 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,112 ($38.54) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,805.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,741.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10,261.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

