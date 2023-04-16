Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,882.00

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,882 ($48.07) and last traded at GBX 3,748 ($46.41), with a volume of 2011503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,776 ($34.38).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.29) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($56.97) to GBX 4,000 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,112 ($38.54) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,805.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,741.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10,261.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
Further Reading
