DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.09.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

