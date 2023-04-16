DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Visa worth $339,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The company has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

