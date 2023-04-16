DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $28,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $200.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day moving average of $207.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.