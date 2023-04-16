Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Insider Activity

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,280.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 19,646 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

