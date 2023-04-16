Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $190.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.54.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
