Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $190.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

