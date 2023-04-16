Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $33,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $3,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.