DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research lowered DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

DLocal Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DLO opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DLocal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

