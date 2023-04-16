DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,317 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after acquiring an additional 402,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign Price Performance

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $54.46 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $102.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.