Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $2,598,978.76 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,823,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

