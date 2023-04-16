Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading Up 4.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) were up 4.4% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 309,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 730,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Specifically, Director John R. Pestana acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $37,324.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,914.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Pestana purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 507,310 shares of company stock worth $7,129,379 and sold 8,976 shares worth $112,810. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Domo Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Domo by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Domo by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

