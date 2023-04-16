Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) versus FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A -13.99% FREYR Battery N/A -22.57% -18.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and FREYR Battery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 2.15 -$19.11 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$98.79 million ($0.86) -9.60

Analyst Recommendations

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dragonfly Energy and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 0 1 6 0 2.86

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 187.49%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 113.08%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats FREYR Battery on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

