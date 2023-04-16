Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$20.00.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$614.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$13.13 and a 52 week high of C$27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

