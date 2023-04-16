DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

