Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $1.39 on Friday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.