Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of DYNT opened at $1.39 on Friday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
