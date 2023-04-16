Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDO. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.43.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$8.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$15.45.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.00 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$178,244.30. In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$178,244.30. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

