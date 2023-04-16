Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ECL opened at $164.37 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.