Edmp Inc. Buys 1,098,811 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edmp Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3,445.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,811 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.1% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

VZ opened at $39.22 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

