Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,655,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,121. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,864,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $76.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

