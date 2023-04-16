Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

