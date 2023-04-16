ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Featured Articles

