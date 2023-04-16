Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.86.

ENPH stock opened at $208.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

