Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.98 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

