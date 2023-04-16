Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $688.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $701.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

