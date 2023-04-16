Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kosmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

KOS stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

