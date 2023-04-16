Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

In other news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $30,775.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $149,660 and sold 5,966 shares valued at $179,872. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Further Reading

