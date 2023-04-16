Equity Bancshares (EQBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQBK opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $386.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.70 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,159.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.70 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,159.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $39,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,439.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $149,660 and have sold 5,966 shares worth $179,872. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 31.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQBK. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Further Reading

