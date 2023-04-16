Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

