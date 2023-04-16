Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Up 108.8% in March

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,140,000 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the March 15th total of 13,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 7,642,800.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 764,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 226,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

