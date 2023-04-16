F.N.B. (FNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

