FB Financial (FBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FB Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

FBK opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

