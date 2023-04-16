FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FG Merger were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FGMC. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FG Merger by 18.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FG Merger by 37.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Merger Price Performance

FGMC opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. FG Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

