Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $352.37

Shares of Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 352.37 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 352.28 ($4.36), with a volume of 166484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.31).

Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 337.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,535.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -5,714.29%.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

