Financial Comparison: Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) vs. The Competition

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) is one of 992 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Virpax Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -90.70% -80.59% Virpax Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,403.69% -234.22% -35.45%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virpax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virpax Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4235 15114 41583 718 2.63

Virpax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 421.38%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.22%. Given Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virpax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -$21.65 million -0.41 Virpax Pharmaceuticals Competitors $8.61 billion $241.84 million -3.60

Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virpax Pharmaceuticals. Virpax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Virpax Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise PES200, which enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain; AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and VRP324, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

