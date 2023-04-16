Financial Contrast: TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TRX Gold and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

TRX Gold currently has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 92.64%. Given TRX Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

This table compares TRX Gold and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 10.48 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -57.10 Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 3.10 -$60.83 million ($0.47) -1.10

TRX Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -2.75% -7.70% -5.88% Hycroft Mining -183.06% -74.27% -22.18%

Volatility and Risk

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project consists of over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

