Financial Review: Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yiren Digital and Avantax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avantax has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Avantax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yiren Digital and Avantax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital N/A N/A N/A Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and Avantax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.35 $173.24 million N/A N/A Avantax $666.50 million 1.62 $420.25 million $8.71 3.13

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Yiren Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avantax beats Yiren Digital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions. The Yiren Credit segment has the capability to provide individual borrowers and small business owners with a full spectrum of online & offline, multi-channel loan products funded by investors. The company was founded by Ning Tang in March 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

