Financial Review: Edible Garden (EDBL) and Its Competitors

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Edible Garden to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million -$12.45 million -0.03 Edible Garden Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million 0.10

Analyst Ratings

Edible Garden’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Edible Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Edible Garden and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edible Garden Competitors 100 170 488 23 2.56

Edible Garden presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 53.71%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89% Edible Garden Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

