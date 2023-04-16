Financial Survey: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) vs. TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 AngloGold Ashanti 1 0 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TRX Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TRX Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 92.64%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.21%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -2.75% -7.70% -5.88% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 10.48 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -57.10 AngloGold Ashanti $4.50 billion 2.57 $297.00 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats TRX Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project consists of over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

