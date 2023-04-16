Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fintech Ecosystem Development alerts:

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEXD opened at $10.49 on Friday. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.