First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) & MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Head-To-Head Review

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 24.44% 10.18% 0.96% MainStreet Bancshares 30.08% 16.25% 1.45%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $452.11 million 0.81 $110.51 million $1.96 3.30 MainStreet Bancshares $74.84 million 2.26 $26.67 million $3.27 6.89

This table compares First Foundation and MainStreet Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Foundation and MainStreet Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 3 1 0 2.25 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation currently has a consensus target price of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 157.35%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.10%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Foundation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Foundation beats MainStreet Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

