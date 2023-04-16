First Horizon (FHN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect First Horizon to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.4 %

FHN opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 3,763,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,201,000 after acquiring an additional 208,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

