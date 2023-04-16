First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $31.75 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBKGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $81,410. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.