First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $31.75 Average PT from Analysts

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $81,410. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

