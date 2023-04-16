First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.63. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.